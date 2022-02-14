UrduPoint.com

Valieva Doping Hearing In Beijing Wraps Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Valieva doping hearing in Beijing wraps up

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :International sports' top court wrapped up its meeting into the Beijing Winter Olympics' fate of Russian figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva after 2 a.m. local time on Monday (1800GMT Sunday), officials said.

Valieva, who is 15, could be barred from competing in the women's individual competition if the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rules against her following her failed drugs test in December.

A decision is expected to be announced at around 2 p.m. local time (0600GMT) on Monday.

"The hearing...relating to figure skater Kamila Valieva came to an end at 02:10am on 14 February 2022," said a CAS statement.

"The hearing started at 8:34pm on 13 February 2022 and was conducted by video-conference from the temporary CAS offices in Beijing."Valieva attended the hearing as did representatives of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), International Skating Union (ISU), the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

"The CAS panel is now deliberating and will issue its decision on 14 February 2022, at around 2.00pm (Beijing time)."

