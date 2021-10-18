UrduPoint.com

Valneva Reports 'positive' Covid Vaccine Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 01:40 PM

Valneva reports 'positive' Covid vaccine results

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Franco-Austrian biotech lab Valneva announced Monday positive results from clinical trials of its Covid vaccine candidate, a month after the UK government terminated a supply deal with the company.

Britain had ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine for 2021-2022 -- the only order so far for Valneva, which has a production facility in Scotland.

The French government has said that the European Union was still in negotiations to buy the vaccine.

Valvena said its Phase 3 trial, conducted among 4,012 adults in Britain, showed "positive" results for the vaccine, providing more neutralising antibodies than the shot made by British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

Valneva's VLA2001 vaccine is based on an "inactivated" version of the coronavirus itself to ward off Covid-19.

"This is a much more traditional approach to vaccine manufacture than the vaccines so far deployed in the UK, Europe and North America," said Adam Finn, professor of paediatrics at University of Bristol and the chief investigator.

"These results suggest this vaccine candidate is on track to play an important role in overcoming the pandemic," Finn said in a company statement.

Valneva's shares soared by more than 30 percent following the announcement. They had sunk after Britain cancelled its contract last month.

The company said it has begun the vaccine approval process with the UK's health regulator and is preparing to submit a request with the European Medicines Agency.

"We are committed to bringing our differentiated vaccine candidate to licensure as quickly as possible and continue to believe that we will be able to make an important contribution to the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic," said Valneva CEO Thomas Lingelbach.

Related Topics

Europe European Union Company Buy Bristol United Kingdom From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rupee touches historic fall against US dollar

Rupee touches historic fall against US dollar

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan fully capable to meet any challenges: Air ..

Pakistan fully capable to meet any challenges: Air Chief

44 minutes ago
 China Reports 11.8% Rise in Industrial Production ..

China Reports 11.8% Rise in Industrial Production in 3 Quarters of 2021

44 minutes ago
 Covid-19: National tally reports lowest per day po ..

Covid-19: National tally reports lowest per day positive cases

44 minutes ago
 Shaukat Tarin appointed as Advisor to PM on Financ ..

Shaukat Tarin appointed as Advisor to PM on Finance and Revenue

54 minutes ago
 European equities slide at open 18th Oct, 2021

European equities slide at open 18th Oct, 2021

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.