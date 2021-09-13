UrduPoint.com

Valneva Says UK Terminates Covid Vaccine Supply Deal

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 12:00 PM

Paris, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :French-Austrian biotech laboratory Valneva said Monday the British government has terminated a supply deal for its candidate vaccine against COVID-19.

Britain "has alleged that the company is in breach of its obligations under the Supply Agreement, but the Company strenuously denies this," Valneva said in a statement.

Unlike most high-profile coronavirus shots, which use various methods to prime the immune system to fight the coronavirus, Valneva's VLA2001 is based on an "inactivated" version of the coronavirus itself.

The laboratory had indicated at the end of August that on the basis of the Phase 1 and 2 trials, it hoped to have a vaccine that is more than 80 percent effective.

Britain had ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine for 2021-2022.

