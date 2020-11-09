Valverde shin injury adds to Real Madrid woes

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde is expected to be out for around a month after the club confirmed on Monday he has sustained a shin injury.

Valverde came off in the second half of Madrid's 4-1 defeat by Valencia on Sunday and will now not join up with Uruguay for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Brazil.

"Following tests carried out on our player, Federico Valverde, by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a fracture in the posterior tibial bone in his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed," Madrid said in a statement.