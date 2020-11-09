UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Valverde Shin Injury Adds To Real Madrid Woes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Valverde shin injury adds to Real Madrid woes

Madrid, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde is expected to be out for around a month after the club confirmed on Monday he has sustained a shin injury.

Valverde came off in the second half of Madrid's 4-1 defeat by Valencia on Sunday and will now not join up with Uruguay for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Brazil.

"Following tests carried out on our player, Federico Valverde, by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a fracture in the posterior tibial bone in his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed," Madrid said in a statement.

Related Topics

World Valencia Madrid Brazil Colombia Uruguay Sunday Real Madrid

Recent Stories

Huawei ICT competition 2020 global final attracts ..

1 hour ago

PSDF and Coursera launch free international online ..

1 hour ago

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP launches International Telemedicine Service

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts all publishing houses from S ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Climate Change explores future of agri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.