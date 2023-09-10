Open Menu

Van Aert Leads Tour Of Britain Ahead Of Final Stage

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Van Aert leads Tour of Britain ahead of final stage

London, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Wout van Aert retained the overall Tour of Britain lead heading into the final stage despite being pipped in a sprint finish on Saturday.

Norway's Rasmus Tiller finished the 170.9km route between Tewkesbury and Gloucester in southwest England just at the front of a 13-man group after the UNO-X Pro Cycling rider passed Van Aert with 800 metres left to come home first in a time of three hours 50 minutes and 53 seconds.

Tiller was the beneficiary of a good lead-out from team-mate and compatriot Tobias Johannessen.

But Belgian cyclist Van Aert, riding for the Jumbo-Visma team, retained his three-second overall lead heading into Sunday's final stage.

"It feels really good," said Tiller. "We have tried every stage here with the two sprinters we have on the team but we knew today was going to be a different race with a smaller (front) group.

That suited me better.

"Tobias did a really good lead-out and it was just for me to sprint for the win." "When Wout (van Aert) has a small gap, you know it's going to be difficult to bring him back.

"We managed to ride well together, and, in the end, we caught him.

"Then Tobias did a good lead-out, so I'm happy I had the legs to finish it off." The tour's final stage on Sunday is a 166.8 km route through south Wales, starting in Margam Country Park before finishing in Caerphilly.

Stage seven Rasmus Tiler (NOR/UXT) 3hr 50min 53sec, 2. Danny van Poppel (NED/BOH), at same time. 3. Stevie Williams (GBR/GBR), s.t., 4. Gregor Muhlberger (AUT/MOV), s.t. 5. Damien Howson (AUS/Q36), s.t Overall standings1. Wout van Aert (BEL/TJV) 24h 51 min 3sec, 2. Danny van Poppel (NED/BOH) at 03 sec, 3. Rasmus Tiler (NOR/UXT) s.t., 4. Tobias Halland Johannesen (NOR/UXT) s.t., 5. Damien Howson (AUS/Q36) s.t.

Related Topics

Cycling Same Van Lead Wales Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

PPP's workers are poised to start election canvass ..

PPP's workers are poised to start election canvass, says Bilawal

2 hours ago
 Under UAE President&#039;s directives, Hamdan bin ..

Under UAE President&#039;s directives, Hamdan bin Zayed directs ERC to provide h ..

2 hours ago
 Digitization of taxation system to streamline eco ..

Digitization of taxation system to streamline economy: Minister

2 hours ago
 Soldier embraces martyrdom in Mir Ali fire exchang ..

Soldier embraces martyrdom in Mir Ali fire exchange with terrorists

2 hours ago
 Pak, WB discuss to further expand collaboration in ..

Pak, WB discuss to further expand collaboration in different priority areas

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed witnesses launch of Global Biof ..

Abdullah bin Zayed witnesses launch of Global Biofuels Alliance at G20

3 hours ago
BISE Larkana announces SSC-Part-II (Science Group) ..

BISE Larkana announces SSC-Part-II (Science Group) exams-2023 result

3 hours ago
 Boxing Floodlight Championship starts at UAF

Boxing Floodlight Championship starts at UAF

4 hours ago
 Lalika's funeral prayer offered

Lalika's funeral prayer offered

4 hours ago
 Japan's GDP growth in Q2 revised down to 4.8 pct

Japan's GDP growth in Q2 revised down to 4.8 pct

4 hours ago
 PHP awareness campaign continues

PHP awareness campaign continues

4 hours ago
 RPO visits Rescue 15 Center Liaquat Bagh

RPO visits Rescue 15 Center Liaquat Bagh

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous