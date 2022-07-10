UrduPoint.com

Van Aert, The Tour De France Man For All Seasons

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Belgian Wout van Aert has been on form in the first week of the Tour de France winning two stages including Saturday's sprint finale in Lausanne and finishing second three times.

The 27-year-old has built up a seemingly unassailable lead in the sprints point race.

"It's a mythical thing, but I believe I deserve it," the Jumbo-Visma rider after pulling on his first overall leader's jersey this week.

He then proceeded to lead a long range breakaway though his homeland, parading the yellow, before giving it up to concentrate on the green.

"I wanted to give my fans something to remember," he said.

Van Aert is the runaway leader for the green sprint points jersey and alongside Slovenian two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, who is now wearing the leader's yellow jersey, has been the standout rider of the 2022 Tour.

Van Aert joined road cycling late after taking three consecutive world championships titles at cyclo-cross from 2016 to 2018.

"When I was young I didn't much think about road racing, bunch sprints were boring for me," he admitted after Saturday's impressive win ahead of Michael Matthews and Pogacar.

"I only started to like sprints when I got into the mix myself."He joined Jumbo-Visma in 2018 and has been a key man ever since winning stages on all four Tour de France he has taken part in.

