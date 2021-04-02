UrduPoint.com
Van Der Dussen Century Lifts South Africa

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Van der Dussen century lifts South Africa

Centurion, South Africa, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Rassie van der Dussen hit a maiden international century and enabled South Africa to recover from a shaky start in the first one-day international against Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Van der Dussen made 123 not out in a South African total of 273 for six after the hosts were sent in to bat on a pitch which Van der Dussen described as "sticky and two-paced".

South Africa were struggling at 55 for four before Van der Dussen and David Miller (50) revived the innings with a fourth-wicket stand of 116. He and Andile Phehlukwayo (29) then added 64 for the sixth wicket.

"It was a tough situation but now we've got a pretty decent score," said Van der Dussen.

Van der Dussen, 32, had been dismissed three times in the nineties - twice in one-day internationals and once in a Test match - since making his debut two seasons ago.

Van der Dussen took 80 balls to reach his fifty but lifted the tempo of his innings to finish with ten fours and two sixes off 134 balls.

Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock got South Africa off to a promising start before three wickets fell in two overs as 34 for no wicket became 43 for three after 7.5 overs, with a fourth wicket falling in the 15th over.

Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed both openers in the seventh over, with the wickets interspersed by a no-ball and a hooked six by Markram off the ensuing free hit.

Afridi finished with two for 61, while fellow fast bowler Haris Rauf took two for 72.

