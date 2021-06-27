Van der Dussen stars again as South Africa make 160-4 in first T20

St. George's, Grenada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Rassie van der Dussen picked up from where he left off in the Test series with an unbeaten half-century to lift South Africa to a competitive total of 160 for six against the West Indies in the opening fixture of their five-match T20 International series at the National cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday.

Fresh from a vital innings of 75 which set up the Proteas to complete a clean sweep of the two-match Test series in St Lucia, the tall right-hander steadied his team's innings.

He then provided the late impetus in getting to an unbeaten 56 off 38 balls with four fours and two sixes after they were put in to bat.

Quinton de Kock, man of the series in the Tests, got his team off to a flying start before his demise for 37 to the bowling off Andre Russell left the innings sputtering in the middle overs.

However, van der Dussen's experience proved invaluable with wickets falling around him as he was able to manufacture important boundary hits against an experienced and varied West Indies bowling attack.

Left-arm spinner Fabian Allen finished with the best figures of two for 18 while Dwayne Bravo also picked up two wickets, including David Miller who was appearing in his 82nd T20 International, the most by a South African.

West Indies omitted batsman Lendl Simmons and veteran pacer Fidel Edwards from their 13-man squad seeking to make amends for the Test team's abysmal performances in the two Tests against the Proteas over the previous fortnight.

This is the first T20I meeting between the teams since the West Indies won a low-scoring duel at the group stage of the 2016 World T20 in India, which the Caribbean side went on to win in a dramatic finale against England in Kolkata.