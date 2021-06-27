UrduPoint.com
Van Der Poel Storms To Tour De France Yellow Jersey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 10:00 PM

Van der Poel storms to Tour de France yellow jersey

MûrdeBretagne, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Mathieu Van der Poel won stage 2 of the Tour de France on Sunday to claim the overall leader's yellow jersey and strike a blow for his famous cycling family.

The Dutch 25-year-old is the grandson of French cycling icon, the late Raymond Poulidor who was a regular on the Tour de France podium and beloved of French fans despite never wearing the fabled yellow jersey.

