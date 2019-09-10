UrduPoint.com
Van Der Poel Wins Tour Of Britain's Fourth Stage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 11:40 PM

Van der Poel wins Tour of Britain's fourth stage

Kendal, United Kingdom, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Mathieu van der Poel took over as the Tour of Britain's overall leader after winning Tuesday's fourth stage from Gateshead to Kendal.

The Dutchman who rides for Corendon-Circus made his move on a sharp rise in the closing stages of the 173.2km stage.

He tracked the three-rider breakaway before blowing away the rest of the reduced field, with Jasper De Buyst (Lotto-Soudal) and Simon Clarke (EF education First) following him home and completing the podium.

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) finished in ninth place and conceded his race lead.

Van der Poel is ahead by a second.

"It was a bit of gamble because I didn't really know where the finish line was," Van der Poel said of his push to the finish line.

"I got bumped in yesterday and I didn't want that to happen again today, so I went full gas 300 metres to go. It was a bit far but got I got a gap and the final 100m was a bit easier.

"It's really nice to win this stage. It was a really, really hard stage, with lots of climbing."

