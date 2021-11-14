UrduPoint.com

Van Dijk Blasts 'awful, Outrageous' Dutch World Cup Performance

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 08:50 AM

Van Dijk blasts 'awful, outrageous' Dutch World Cup performance

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk blasted his team's second-half performance in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Montenegro as "awful" and "outrageous" as their World Cup hopes were left in the balance.

The Dutch would have qualified for the finals in Qatar next year with a win in Podgorica and they were well set after a Memphis Depay double gave them a 2-0 lead.

However, Ilija Vukotic marked his international debut with a goal in the 82nd minute to give the home side hope and four minutes later Nikola Vujnovic looped in a header to grab the draw.

"The way we played in the second half was just outrageous," Liverpool star Van Dijk told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

"We always want to have the ball, we all want to play football, attack and score. But football is also knowing how to defend.

"That's what we haven't done tonight. Our organisation was just awful. We should have qualified here." The Dutch still head Group G but are just two points ahead of Turkey, who put six past Gibraltar.

They host Norway in Rotterdam on Tuesday in the final round of matches while Turkey travel to Montenegro.

"With all due respect to Montenegro, we should have won, certainly after taking a two-goal lead," added Van Dijk.

"Now we will play against Norway on Tuesday in an empty stadium (due to Covid-19 restrictions). We must be much better than tonight."

Related Topics

Football Attack World Turkey Norway Qatar Liverpool Gibraltar Podgorica Rotterdam Van Lead Memphis Netherlands All

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

40 minutes ago
 UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

8 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

8 hours ago
 Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of ..

Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of tourism, conservation of archa ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Si ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Singapore at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 hours ago
 Serbian President Hopes to Reach Agreement on Gas ..

Serbian President Hopes to Reach Agreement on Gas Prices During Meeting With Put ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.