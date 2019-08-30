UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Van Dijk, Bronze Take UEFA Player Of The Year Honours

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 12:10 AM

Van Dijk, Bronze take UEFA Player of the Year honours

Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award on Thursday, edging out Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, while Lucy Bronze took the women's prize.

Dutchman Van Dijk starred as Liverpool won their sixth European Cup last season with a 2-0 Champions League final victory over Tottenham in Madrid.

"I need to thank my teammates, without them I would not have achieved what I have achieved," Van Dijk told BT Sport.

"It's been a long road and it's part of my journey. I'm very proud to get this trophy. It's credit to everyone who has helped me." The 28-year-old is the first defender to win the award since the inaugural edition in 2010-11.

He moved to Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018 for a then-world record fee for a defender of £75 million ($91.4 million), immediately helping them reach that season's Champions League final where they lost to Real Madrid.

But Van Dijk was a key figure as Liverpool won their first major trophy since 2012 last term, while also setting a club-record points tally in finishing second by a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League.

"I wasn't 18 and went straight to the top. I had to work every step of the way," added Van Dijk, who was also part of the Netherlands side who lost the inaugural Nations League final to Ronaldo's Portugal.

Messi and Ronaldo had claimed five of the previous eight awards between them, with Andres Iniesta (2012), Franck Ribery (2013) and Luka Modric (2018) completing the winners' list.

Full-back Bronze won the Women's Champions League title with Lyon before helping England reach the women's World Cup semi-finals.

The 27-year-old Bronze is the first English player to win either of the UEFA player of the year titles.

Related Topics

World Road Liverpool Lyon Madrid Van Southampton Portugal Netherlands January Women 2018 Bronze From Top Real Madrid Manchester City Premier League Tottenham Million

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Jammal Trust Bank for Providing Finan ..

28 seconds ago

UAE's Etihad Airways Bans MacBook Pros in Checked ..

2 minutes ago

UAE, S. Korea strengthening civil aviation coopera ..

45 minutes ago

Greece to seek debt relief after confidence restor ..

2 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed, Mayor of Moscow discuss bolstering ..

60 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro Temporarily Bans Controlled Bur ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.