UrduPoint.com

Van Vleuten Seals Victory In Women's Vuelta

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Van Vleuten seals victory in women's Vuelta

Madrid, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Dutch veteran Annemiek van Vleuten added the Challenge by La Vuelta, the women's tour of Spain to her collection of titles as the race ended in Santiago de Compostela on Sunday.

Belgian Lotte Kopecky won the fourth and final stage, a 104km ride from As Pontes after edging Italian Elisa Longo Borghini in a two-woman sprint for the line.

The 38-year old Van Vleuten, who rides for Movistar, finished 16 seconds back in the fractured pack alongside her closest challenger Marlen Reusser to preserve a 1min 34sec lead over the Swiss rider.

Another Swiss rider Elise Chabbey was third at 03:12.

Van Vleuten won the second and third stages of the four-day race after solo breaks. On Saturday she crossed the line 2min 48sec ahead of her closest pursuer.

She had already won the Italian Giro Rosa twice and the short La Course by Le Tour de France twice. She also took gold in the time trial and silver in the road race at the Tokyo Olympics.

Results in the fourth, and final, stage of the women's Challenge by la Vuelta, a 104km ride from As Pontes to Santiago de Compostela on Sunday: 1. Lotte Kopecky (BEL/Liv Racing) 2hr 29min 37sec, 2. Elisa Longo Borghini (ITA/Trek-Segafredo), same time, 3. Anna Henderson (GBR/Jumbo-Visma) at 4sec, 4. Kata Blanka Vas (ITA/SD Worx) 0:06, 5. Silvia Zanardi (ITA/Bepink), s.t.

Final general classification:1. Annemiek van Vleuten (NED/Movistar) 8hr 40min 18sec, 2. Marlen Reusser (SUI/Ale BTC) at 1min 34sec, 3. Elise Chabbey (SUI/Canyon-Sram) 03:12, 4. Marta Cavalli (ITA/FDJ) 3:30 5. Liane Lippert (GER/DSM) 3:59.

