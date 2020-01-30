UrduPoint.com
Vanessa Bryant Says 'completely Devastated' Over Kobe's Death

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:50 AM

Vanessa Bryant says 'completely devastated' over Kobe's death

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Vanessa Bryant spoke out for the first time since her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash, saying the family is "completely devastated" by the tragedy that also killed seven others.

"We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe - the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna - a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri," she wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

