Vanuatu holds snap election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 03:50 PM

SUVA, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Polling stations in the island nation of Vanuatu's 18 Constituencies opened their doors Thursday for the people to cast their votes.

According to Vanuatu Daily Post newspaper, Chairman of the Electoral Commission Edward Kaltamat said the official voting hours start from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. local time.

Kaltamat said over 300,000 eligible voters have registered in the electoral roll to cast their votes to elect the new 52 members of Parliament.

The Vanuatu Electoral Commission has listed the Names of 219 people to contest Thursday's snap election in the island nation.

The election was triggered after the dissolution of the country's parliament on Aug. 18 this year by Vanuatu President Nikenike Vurobaravu after an attempt by some politicians to oust the now caretaker Prime Minister Bob Loughman.

Regional and international observers are now in Vanuatu to observe the election.

