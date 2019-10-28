UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VAR Denies Wolfsburg Chance Of Going Top

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 12:30 AM

VAR denies Wolfsburg chance of going top

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :A late VAR intervention cost Wolfsburg the chance to go top of the Bundesliga on Sunday, with Joao Victor's 84th-minute goal disallowed in a goalless draw against Augsburg.

Wolfsburg celebrated what they thought was a victory after Tin Jedvaj's cross was tapped home by Victor before referee Tobias Stieler overturned the strike for offside.

The visitors started on top, dominating the first period.

Augsburg striker Florian Niederlechner had a number of chances, going close in the 17th minute with a close range shot.

Niederlechner had another chance to open the scoring in the 50th minute, but again failed to convert.

Brazilian defender William was the home side's best player, probing and asking constant questions of the Augsburg defence.

It was a rare offensive stalemate for Wolfsburg, who had scored in every Bundesliga game so far this season. They are now third, level on 17 points with Freiburg.

Wolfsburg remain the Bundesliga's only unbeaten side, while Augsburg finish the weekend in 17th after chalking up their fourth draw of the season.

The stalemate highlighted the congested nature of the 2019-20 Bundesliga campaign, with only four points separating leaders Bayern Munich from 10th-placed Hoffenheim.

Borussia Moenchengladbach have a chance to go top in Sunday's final game when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt at Borussia Park.

Related Topics

Augsburg Freiburg Frankfurt Sunday From Best Top Bayern Borussia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Swiss President advancing bilat ..

36 minutes ago

UAE, Brazil: 35 years of fruitful sports partnersh ..

51 minutes ago

Brazilian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosq ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurate ..

2 hours ago

UAE delivers medical aid to contain diphtheria in ..

3 hours ago

UAE delivers food aid to Hodeidah

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.