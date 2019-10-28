VAR denies Wolfsburg chance of going top

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :A late VAR intervention cost Wolfsburg the chance to go top of the Bundesliga on Sunday, with Joao Victor's 84th-minute goal disallowed in a goalless draw against Augsburg.

Wolfsburg celebrated what they thought was a victory after Tin Jedvaj's cross was tapped home by Victor before referee Tobias Stieler overturned the strike for offside.

The visitors started on top, dominating the first period.

Augsburg striker Florian Niederlechner had a number of chances, going close in the 17th minute with a close range shot.

Niederlechner had another chance to open the scoring in the 50th minute, but again failed to convert.

Brazilian defender William was the home side's best player, probing and asking constant questions of the Augsburg defence.

It was a rare offensive stalemate for Wolfsburg, who had scored in every Bundesliga game so far this season. They are now third, level on 17 points with Freiburg.

Wolfsburg remain the Bundesliga's only unbeaten side, while Augsburg finish the weekend in 17th after chalking up their fourth draw of the season.

The stalemate highlighted the congested nature of the 2019-20 Bundesliga campaign, with only four points separating leaders Bayern Munich from 10th-placed Hoffenheim.

Borussia Moenchengladbach have a chance to go top in Sunday's final game when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt at Borussia Park.