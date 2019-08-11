UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VAR Denies Wolves Victory In Bore Draw At Leicester

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 09:30 PM

VAR denies Wolves victory in bore draw at Leicester

Leicester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Leicester City and Wolves offered little to show they can break into the Premier League top six this season after opening the campaign with an uninspiring goalless draw on Sunday.

Wolves did put the ball in the net early in the second-half through Leander Dendoncker, but were denied by VAR as the goal was ruled out for a handball by Willy Boly before the Belgian fired home.

Both sides, along with Everton, were seen as potential beneficiaries should Manchester United, Chelsea or Arsenal stumble this season, but largely cancelled each other out at the King Power stadium.

The hosts had over 70 percent possession but had to wait until seven minutes from time to force Wolves' goalkeeper Rui Patricio into a save as the Portuguese international comfortably held Harvey Barnes' effort.

Related Topics

Leicester Manchester United Sunday From Top Chelsea Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

1 hour ago

Death toll from Indian floods reaches 158, hundred ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

3 hours ago

Arab League condemns Benghazi terror car bombing a ..

4 hours ago

Germany plans to ban plastic bags

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.