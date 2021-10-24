Variety of food stalls to be setup at Lok Mela

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :A food from every corner of province including Punjab, KP, GB,Sindh, Balochistan and many others will be arranged to attract people.

Lok Virsa celebrates and brings taste of the rich cultural flavors of Pakistan.

Traditional tastes and culture is best reflected in food, said a press release issued here.

There would be several pavilions arranged to get more business and also centre of attraction for the common public specially youth.

A 7-day festival would showcase and display the excellent work of traditional cultural dresses.