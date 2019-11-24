UrduPoint.com
Various Cultural Programs To Be Held On Monday At On-going Islamabad Art Festival

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 03:00 PM

Various cultural programs to be held on Monday at on-going Islamabad Art Festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Various cultural programs would be held on Monday at various locations in Federal capital, organized by Islamabad Art Festival 2019 in collaboration with national and international artists and forms on Monday.

According to President Islamabad Art Festival, Jama Shah said that Islamabad Art Festival was in full swing with all forms of artist's performances and displays of exhibitions at Sir Syed Memorial Complex, Satrang Art Gallery, Gallery 6, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Arts and Craft Village and COMSATS University.

Islamabad Art Festival 2019 in collaboration with Satrang Art Gallery would organize solo show of internationally acclaimed miniature artists Nida Bangash titled Confluence.

Nida Bangwash is a visual artist born in Iran and brought up in Pakistan. She is trained in the traditions of Persian and South Asian Miniature and experienced in employing these techniques in contemporary art.

Her previous studies explored themes from abstraction; deconstruction or reconstruction; to the political; culture or social and from the ephemeral subjective or objective; to the structural; substantial or permanent.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Art Festival in collaboration with Lahore Arts Foundation would present Qawali of Mehr Ali and Sher Ali. The Qawali program was curated by Sabah Hussain.

British Live performance artist Spike Mclarrity will give live demonstration of his art performance at Sir Syed Memorial Complex. Amina Art Drawing Workshop on Children's day will be held at Sir Syed Memorial at Islamad Art Festival.

Chinee Ningxia Cultural troupe would also perform at local hotel organized by Islamabad Art Festival. Iranian Traditional Music show would be held at Islamabad Club.

Film screening would be held at the Millennium University Campus Auditorium on same day.

