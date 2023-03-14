Various events held at IUB to mark 'Punjab Cultural Day'

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :On the direction of Vice Chancellor (VC) Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized various events in connection with the 'Punjab Cultural Day' at all campuses of the university.

These events include seminars, art exhibitions, and cultural performances.

A walk in collaboration with district administration was also organized to celebrate the day, in which students and faculty of the University College of Art and Design participated.

Flower stalls were also set up at all the campuses.

University College of Art and Design displayed the cultural clothes, ornaments, and other items of Punjab culture for exhibition.

A seminar on the uniqueness of the culture of Punjab was also organized by Cultural Promotion Society. College of Art and Design students performed a folk dance to the beat of drums.

A photo exhibition at the Hakra Art Gallery was also part of the events. Students wore traditional Punjabi clothes for highlighting the culture.

A Kabaddi match was also organized to promote the traditional sports of Punjab by the Directorate of Sports.