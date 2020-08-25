UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Varlamov Blanks Flyers In Series Opener

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:20 AM

Varlamov blanks Flyers in series opener

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Semyon Varlamov posted his second straight shutout as the New York Islanders used a balanced scoring attack to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 in the opening game of their playoff series on Monday.

Andy Greene, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Anders Lee and Devon Toews each scored in game one of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final series in the NHL's quarantine bubble in Toronto.

Varlamov made all 29 saves and stretched his shutout streak to 136 minutes, 20 seconds. He made 21 saves in a 4-0 win over the Washington Capitals in game five of their first round series.

The second game of the best-of-seven series will be played Wednesday.

Goaltender Carter Hart stopped 25 shots for the top seeded Flyers who eliminated the Montreal Canadiens in six games in the first round.

The Islanders outshot Philadelphia 15-4 and scored once in the first period before igniting for three goals in the third.

Pageau, with his fifth of the playoffs, beat Hart from the front of the net early in the third to make it 2-0.

Lee, on a pass from Canadian star Mathew Barzal, and Toews, into an empty net late, rounded out the scoring in the final period.

Related Topics

Attack Washington Toronto Philadelphia New York All From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Pompeo, Netanyahu Discuss Countering Iran in Jerus ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

10 hours ago

CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competit ..

10 hours ago

European Commission Says Finished Talks on Purchas ..

10 hours ago

Italian Prime Minister to Visit Lebanon in Coming ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.