UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vatican Investigates Polish Bishop For Abuse Cover-up

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Vatican investigates Polish bishop for abuse cover-up

Warsaw, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Vatican has given the go-ahead for an investigation into a Polish bishop suspected of covering up sexual abuse of children by clergy -- a subject that has long remained taboo in predominantly Catholic Poland.

The investigation, which was announced on Tuesday by the archdiocese of Poznan, comes just two weeks after the release of a documentary detailing abuse cases that were allegedly covered up by Henryk Janiak, bishop of Kalisz.

The archdiocese said in a statement it had been instructed by the Vatican to conduct an investigation into "the alleged negligence of the bishop of Kalisz in cases of sexual abuse of minors by some clerics".

The film "Hide and Seek", which has been watched by more than seven million people on YouTube, tells the story of two brothers who were victims of abuse by a priest who acted with tacit protection from Janiak.

The documentary is the second in a series by independent journalist Tomasz Sekielski, who has said he will next look into the alleged inaction on abuse of Saint John Paul II, who was pope from 1978 to 2005.

John Paul II, who played a pivotal role in the country's transition from communism to democracy, still commands huge respect in Poland.

Sekielski's first documentary "Tell No One", released in May 2019, has been viewed 23.5 million times on YouTube and has sparked a national discussion of abuse by clergy.

Allegations against senior clergy are rare in Poland -- though an archbishop quit in 2002 after being accused of molesting choirboys.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Democracy Saint John Poznan Bishop Poland May 2019 YouTube From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

21 minutes ago

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

2 hours ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

2 hours ago

Shehbaz Sharif grieved over death of PMLN MPA

5 minutes ago

Crime review meeting held

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.