Vatican Museums to reopen Monday after virus closure

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The Vatican Museums, including the Sistine Chapel, said they will reopen on Monday after being closed for 88 days due to coronavirus restrictions -- the longest closure since World War II.

The world-famous collections will open their doors to the public from Monday to Saturday, but visitors must pre-book tickets and will be given timed entry slots.