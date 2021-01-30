UrduPoint.com
Vatican Museums To Reopen Monday After Virus Closure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The Vatican Museums, including the Sistine Chapel, said they will reopen on Monday after being closed for 88 days due to coronavirus restrictions -- the longest closure since World War II.

The world-famous collections will open their doors to the public from Monday to Saturday, but visitors must pre-book tickets and will be given timed entry slots.

