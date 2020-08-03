UrduPoint.com
Vatican Plays Down Fears For Former Pope Benedict's Health

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Vatican plays down fears for former pope Benedict's health

Vatican City, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Vatican on Monday said former pope Benedict XVI was not in especially bad health after his biographer told a German newspaper he was "extremely frail".

Pope emeritus Benedict's health "is no cause for particular concern, especially regarding a 93-year-old person getting over the most acute phase of a painful illness," the Vatican press office said citing his personal secretary Georg Gaensewein.

Citing the former pope's biographer Peter Seewald, Bavarian newspaper the Passauer Neue Presse reported that Benedict is suffering from erysipelas of the face, a virus that causes a facial rash and episodes of severe pain.

