UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vatican Radio, The Voice Of The Pope, Turns 90

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Vatican Radio, the voice of the pope, turns 90

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :For 90 years, Vatican Radio has carried the voice of the pope to far-flung corners of the world, translated into dozens of languages.

As it celebrated its birthday Friday, Pope Francis was among those paying tribute to a broadcaster that has provided a vital link between Rome and Catholic churches across the globe.

"Radio has this beautiful trait: it carries the word to the most distant places," the Argentine pontiff said.

Robert Attarian, one of the two people who run Vatican Radio's Armenian service, told AFP that he feels like "a bridge between the universal church and local Armenian churches, a diaspora of around 10 million people".

Related Topics

World Rome Church Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Police seize 1,034kg of Drugs in Q4 2020

5 minutes ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

34 minutes ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

50 minutes ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

1 hour ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

1 hour ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.