Vatican Radio, the voice of the pope, turns 90

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :For 90 years, Vatican Radio has carried the voice of the pope to far-flung corners of the world, translated into dozens of languages.

As it celebrated its birthday Friday, Pope Francis was among those paying tribute to a broadcaster that has provided a vital link between Rome and Catholic churches across the globe.

"Radio has this beautiful trait: it carries the word to the most distant places," the Argentine pontiff said.

Robert Attarian, one of the two people who run Vatican Radio's Armenian service, told AFP that he feels like "a bridge between the universal church and local Armenian churches, a diaspora of around 10 million people".