UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vatubua Withdraws From Fiji Squad To Play Autmn Nations Cup

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 01:30 AM

Vatubua withdraws from Fiji squad to play Autmn Nations Cup

Pau, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Fiji centre Jale Vatubua has withdrawn from the squad for the Autumn Nations Cup, he announced in a statement on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, who currently plays for Pau in the French Top 14, was due to link up with coach Vern Cotter's Fiji squad in Limoges on Wednesday but said instead that he was turning down the selection.

In a statement, Vatubua said he did "not wish to participate in this tour for personal reasons and after consultation with his coach".

The gathering in Limoges was the first to be held by Cotter since his appointment last winter.

Fiji begin their Autumn Nations Cup campaign against France on November 15. They will also meet Scotland and Italy.

Vatubua, who has collected 19 caps since his international debut in 2017, is the second Fiji centre to pull out of the tournament, following Semi Radradra, who suffered a thigh injury during Bristol's succesful run to the European Challenge Cup final.

Related Topics

France Limoges Bristol Italy Fiji November 2017 From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Pakistani-American IT expert has launched a campai ..

2 hours ago

Interior Minister stresses need of tolerance, coex ..

1 hour ago

US Sold Petroleum From 4 Iranian Ships it Captured ..

1 hour ago

Chinese Military Says Maintaining Ties With Pentag ..

1 hour ago

EU Parliamentarians Call for International Control ..

1 hour ago

Assad, Russian Delegation Discuss Attempts to Disr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.