UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaughan Says UK PM Johnson Talking 'nonsense' Over Amateur Cricket Ban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Vaughan says UK PM Johnson talking 'nonsense' over amateur cricket ban

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticised UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday over the "nonsense" of upholding the ban on the recreational game due to the coronavirus.

Social tennis and golf are now allowed in England, but amateur cricketers continue to wait beyond the boundary.

"We're still working on ways to make cricket more COVID-secure, but we can't change the guidance yet," Johnson told Parliament on Tuesday as he announced an easing of virus restrictions on pubs and restaurants.

Greg Clark, an MP in the governing Conservative Party, asked Johnson about the return of cricket.

"Cricket is perhaps our most socially distanced team sport," said Clark.

Johnson, however, replied: "The problem with cricket as everybody understands, that the ball is a natural vector of disease, potentially, at any rate and we've been round it many times with our scientific friends.

"At the moment we're still working on ways to make cricket more COVID-secure, but we can't change the guidance yet." But Vaughan, who has previously called on the England and Wales Cricket board to do more to get amateur and youth cricket going again, was unimpressed.

Vaughan tweeted: "Hand sanitiser in every players pocket ... Use every time you touch the ball ... SIMPLE ... Recreational Cricket should just play from July 4th ... utter nonsense it's not being allowed back."England are due to take part in the first major international match since lockdown when they face the West Indies in the opening Test of a three-match series behind closed doors at Southampton on July 8.

Related Topics

Cricket Tennis Prime Minister Parliament Southampton Wales United Kingdom July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability ..

6 minutes ago

ADNOC’s deal global vote of confidence in UAE’ ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

2 hours ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

2 hours ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding an ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.