UrduPoint.com

Vaughan Slams Lack Of England 'fight' Against West Indies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Vaughan slams lack of England 'fight' against West Indies

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed the current side's lack of "spirit and fight" as they hurtled towards a series loss in the West Indies.

The latest in a long line of batting collapses left England 103 for eight in their second innings at stumps on Saturday's third day of the third and final Test in Grenada -- a lead of only 10 runs with two days left to play.

With the series level at 0-0 after two draws, Joe Root's tourists, fresh from a humiliating Ashes reverse in Australia, succumbed to the unheralded Kyle Mayers as the medium-pacer returned the astounding figures of five wickets for nine runs in 13 overs.

"To see the England team just capitulate like that with no spirit or fight -- I am afraid there are big questions to ask," Vaughan told BT Sport.

"The resistance in this England team is non-existent." Vaughan, the last England captain to enjoy a Test series win in the Caribbean back in 2004, said he sympathised with fellow Yorkshire batsman Root and his team regarding the challenges posed by 'bubble' cricket amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he added: "But when you continuously see them just collapse and show no fight, no spirit and togetherness... I hear all the time that the England squad are quite tight and have a good spirit. No they haven't.

"Spirit happens on the pitch, it doesn't happen on the beach or by the pool. It happens on the pitch when you get partnerships working together and you fight your way through tricky situations. You don't gift the opposition an easy win."

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Lead Grenada All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

11 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

11 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

11 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>