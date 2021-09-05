VC AJKU vows to work dedicatedly for better academic growth of institution

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) : Sep 05 (APP):Vice-Chancellor University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi has vowed to work with zeal and dedication for the better academic growth of the institution and take the seat of higher learning to new heights.

Addressing a reception hosted in his honor by the Department of Engineering on Sunday, the Vice-Chancellor said that our next step after building the university's infrastructure will be to produce highly qualified graduates and researchers so that they can compete with the students of other well-established institutions of the country.

He said that in order to take the institution to the heights of development, it is essential to promote the culture of merit in it, improve the governance system and ensure discipline.

He added that these goals can only be achieved when institutions of higher learning are autonomous and enjoyed the academic freedom.

The Vice-Chancellor extended special congratulations to Dr. Abdul Qayyum, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, whose efforts resulted in recognition of Electrical and Software Engineering degrees from the concerned bodies.

Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi urged the heads of various departments of the university to increase the financial resources of the university through research projects and emphasized that the main objective of opening an engineering department in the University was to provide education on modern technologies to the students on the one hand and to increase the income of the university through various research projects on the other.

Highlighting the role of teachers in improving the quality of education, Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi said that the responsibility of teachers is central in the entire education system without which educational development cannot be imagined.

He advised the faculty members of the university to accelerate their efforts for the development of an educational system with a focus on equipping the youth with competitive practical skills, knowledge, and character building.

Describing youth unemployment as the biggest challenge, he said that universities should provide graduates with effective career guidance and the skills required for corporate sector jobs and also help the students to get as much as they can from their time at the university.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasized that the role of the higher education is very crucial in ensuring composite development of the state by undertaking various research projects such as sustainable and renewable energy sources, tourism promotion, and development of other areas for the overall progress of the country.