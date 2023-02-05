VC IUB terms Kashmir issue a challenge for world peace

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is holding a series of seminars and walks to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Vice Chancellor of Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in his special message said that Kashmir is a global problem and poses a challenge to world peace. The freedom movement is purely an internal movement of Kashmiris which consists of years of endless sacrifices.

The right to self-determination is the fundamental right of Kashmiris which has been recognized by the United Nations on the platform of the United Nations and is still an unresolved global issue.

A large number of teachers, students, and university employees participated in the walk held at the Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus and Abbasia Campus of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Participants said that Indian barbarism and atrocities have been going on in occupied Kashmir for the last seven decades. Violations of basic human rights continue in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the Kashmir Solidarity walk, the Dean Faculty of Law and Chairman Department of Pakistan Studies, Prof.

Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani said that self-determination is a fundamental right of Kashmiris which has been recognized by the United Nations through the UN platform.

Pakistan has always provided moral and political support to the oppressed Kashmiris and raised its voice for them on every international platform. Chairperson Special education and Chairperson Hall Council Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Nasreen Akhtar said that for the Kashmiri people, the entire Pakistani nation demands from the United Nations that the ongoing Indian atrocities in Kashmir be stopped immediately. He said that Kashmir has always been and will remain a part of Pakistan. The United Nations should play its role in stopping Indian atrocities in Kashmir and liberating Kashmiris.

On this occasion, other participants said that we will continue to raise our voices for the rights of Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Led by Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, all the students, teachers, and employees of the university will continue to show solidarity with their oppressed Kashmiris.