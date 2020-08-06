UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vegan Party Sprouts Onto Danish Political Scene

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

Vegan party sprouts onto Danish political scene

Copenhagen, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Mainstream Danish political parties will have a new flank to defend in the next election, as a budding Vegan Party said it has the support needed to contest parliamentary seats.

Calling for an end to "all livestock husbandry for human benefit", Veganerpartiet spokesman Corvinius Olesen warned other parties that the outfit founded in 2018 would be attacking them on their green credentials.

"You can't claim to be an environmentalist while supporting the farm industry" or by eating meat or any other animal product, Olesen said.

A call to abolish livestock farming -- responsible for around 40 percent of greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture, according to a recent study by Oslo-based charity EAT -- will be at the heart of the vegans' future election campaign.

A new vote is due for the Copenhagen parliament by 2023 at the latest.

"Just like the human race, all species have the right to live free" and not to "suffer", the Vegan Party says on its website.

Thursday marked the moment when the vegans gained the roughly 20,000 backers needed for parties without sitting members of parliament to contest the election.

"We hit our goal!" the group trumpeted in a Twitter post.

Spokesman Olesen said he was sure that the Vegan Party's very "existence in the political arena will create a debate" about its core issues.

It will now be up to Denmark's interior ministry to validate the group's claim to have the 20.109 backers needed to stand in the country of 5.5 million people.

Related Topics

Election Interior Ministry Parliament Vote Twitter Agriculture Denmark Gas 2018 Post All From Industry Race Million

Recent Stories

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

8 minutes ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

42 minutes ago

Motion on Kashmir in NSW Parliament good omen: AJK ..

3 hours ago

Huawei revenue swelled to US$64.3 billion by spann ..

3 hours ago

EPay Punjab app sets New record, over Rs1.82 Billi ..

3 hours ago

Fujairah reports decrease in accidents related to ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.