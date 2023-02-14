UrduPoint.com

Vehicle Collision Kills 20 In South Africa's Northern Province

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 03:00 PM

JOHANNESBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :South Africa's local transport authorities said Tuesday that 20 people were killed after a cash-in-transit truck lost control and collided head-on with an oncoming bus in the northernmost province of Limpopo.

"The accident occurred at around 5 p.m.

on Monday on road N1-29 Mashovhela towards Musina in Vhembe District," Limpopo Provincial Department of Transport and Community Safety said in a statement.

"Ten passengers are reported to have sustained serious injuries, 16 moderate, and 35 minor injuries," the department said, noting that passengers with injuries were transported to hospitals for medical attention.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and the police diving team has been activated to search the nearby river for people who might have been swept away, according to the department.

