Vehicle plunges into water from floating bridge in China, killing 5

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :At least five people were killed in a vehicle crash on the popular Shiziguan floating bridge in China's central Hubei province, state-run media said.

A vehicle carrying eight passengers crashed and eventually sank entirely in the water on both sides of the 500-meter-long (1,640-foot) floating bridge on Tuesday, Global Times reported.

Five people died while three others survived and managed to reach the shore safely.

It said this was the first accident on the floating bridge, which opened in 2016.

The bridge reportedly has a speed limit to prevent the cars' passage from creating waves, and the maximum water depth is 60 meters (197 feet).