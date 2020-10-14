UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Veld Fires Destroy 2.1 Mln Hectares Of Land In Namibia Since January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Veld fires destroy 2.1 mln hectares of land in Namibia since January

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Veld fires have destroyed over 2.1 million hectares of land in Namibia since January, hurting livelihoods and the environment, official said on Wednesday.

The frequency and extent of veld fires have become a serious concern, said Environment, Forestry and Tourism Minister Pohamba Shifeta.

"There is a high volume of biomass present across the country due to the good rains received earlier this year and this makes this year particularly dangerous for veld fires," the minister said. "This presents a massive damage to our environment and reason for all Namibians to be concerned."Veld fires are damaging vegetation in all fire-prone regions, leading to the direct and indirect loss of valuable natural resources, Shifeta said.

Severe fires also disrupt the ecosystem and affect natural processes which may be crucial in sustaining livelihoods, he said.

Related Topics

Namibia January May All Million Rains

Recent Stories

Three police officers awarded cash prizes

4 minutes ago

Italy Aims to Strengthen Bilateral Relations With ..

4 minutes ago

Kim Jong Un Inspects Typhoon-Hit Areas in North-Ko ..

4 minutes ago

Italy Praises Russia's Assistance in Fight Against ..

4 minutes ago

EU Sanctions on Navalny Case to Target Chemistry R ..

16 minutes ago

Wildfire That Killed 4 in California' Shasta Count ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.