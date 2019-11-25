UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venetians Protest Over Flooding, Cruise Ships

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 10:00 AM

Venetians protest over flooding, cruise ships

Venice, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Thousands of Venetians took to the streets of the Renaissance city on Sunday to vent anger over frequent flooding and the impact of giant cruise ships.

Braving heavy rain, between 2,000 and 3,000 people answered the call of environmental groups and a collective opposed to the boats.

Critics say the waves cruise ships create are eroding the foundations of the lagoon city.

Chanting slogans such as "Venice resist" and calling for Mayor Luigi Brugnaro's resignation, the marchers also appealed for a massive project, MOSE, to be mothballed.

The multi-billion euro infrastructure project has been under way since 2003 to protect the city from flooding, but it has been plagued by cost overruns, corruption scandals and delays.

The protest follows unprecedented flooding earlier this month that devastated the city, submerging homes, businesses and cultural treasures.

"Venetians have just endured a deep wound. The flooding... brought this city to its knees and revealed its extreme fragility to the world," activist Enrico Palazzi told AFP.

Venice saw yet another "acqua alta" (high water) event on Sunday, with levels reaching 130 centimetres (over four feet).

The UNESCO World Heritage city is home to some 50,000 people, while some 36 million people visit it each year.

Related Topics

Corruption Protest World Water Visit Venice Alta Euro Sunday Event From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Suroor bin Mohammed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Oma ..

10 hours ago

Etihad Airways first foreign airline to operate fl ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Montenegro revie ..

11 hours ago

Dubai economy grows 2.1 pc in H1 2019

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.