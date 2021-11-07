Venezia fight back to sink struggling Roma

Milan, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Venezia shocked Roma with a 3-2 Serie A win on Sunday, continuing a worrying slump of form for Jose Mourinho's team.

A goal ahead at half-time after Eldor Shomurodov and Tammy Abraham had scored after Mattia Caldara's opener for Venezia, Roma fell to their fourth defeat in seven games in all competitions to stay fifth and three points outside the Champions League places.

They were sunk by Mattia Aramu's 65th-minute penalty, given after a harsh-seeming foul on Caldara, and David Okereke's neat finish with 16 minutes remaining.

The win moves Paolo Zanetti's Venezia up to 14th on 12 points, three away from the relegation zone.

Later league leaders Napoli host Verona before the weekend's fixtures end with the first Milan derby of the season.