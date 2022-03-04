UrduPoint.com

Venezuela Announces Increase In Flights To Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Venezuela announces increase in flights to Moscow

Caracas, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Venezuela's tourism minister on Thursday said the country will increase state airline flights to its ally Moscow, as many countries around the world, led by the United States and Europe, block Russian planes from their airspace.

President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine last week provoked a battery of sanctions from the United States and its allies, including airspace being closed to Russian-flagged flights.

"Venezuela is ready to continue receiving Russian tourists," Minister Ali Padron tweeted on Thursday, after a phone call with the head of the Russian Federal Tourism Agency.

They agreed "to guarantee the continuity of regular flights through the Venezuelan airline Conviasa and increase connectivity," he wrote.

Russian tourism to Venezuela soared in May 2021 when the two countries opened a direct route between Moscow and Caracas.

Moscow has been a key ally of Venezuela since the government of the late president Hugo Chavez.

Chavez's successor Nicolas Maduro has expressed support for Putin in the past week, calling actions taken against Moscow "crimes" and "madness", although he advocated for peace negotiations with Ukraine to continue.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Caracas United States Venezuela May From Government

Recent Stories

Breaking News:Blast hits mosque in Peshawar's Qis ..

Breaking News:Blast hits mosque in Peshawar's Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

15 minutes ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>