UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Arrests Two Americans For Failed 'invasion': Maduro

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 09:30 AM

Venezuela arrests two Americans for failed 'invasion': Maduro

Caracas, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Two Americans were arrested in Venezuela on Monday for a failed "invasion" that the government has blamed on opposition leader Juan Guaido, President Nicolas Maduro said.

The two were members of the US security forces, Maduro told the Armed Forces high command, identifying them as Luke Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, and showing their passports and other documents on state television channel VTV.

Earlier Monday, Venezuela's attorney general accused Guaido of working with a former US special forces soldier to contract mercenaries to lead an invasion that the Maduro regime claims to have thwarted.

Related Topics

Lead Venezuela TV Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople supports ca ..

5 hours ago

Lebanese President supports call to pray for huamn ..

6 hours ago

Campaign launched under Sheikha Fatima&#039;s patr ..

7 hours ago

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

7 hours ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.