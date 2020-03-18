UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Asks IMF For $5 Bn Aid Over Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

Venezuela asks IMF for $5 bn aid over coronavirus

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :President Nicolas Maduro asked the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday for a $5 billion loan to help crisis-worn Venezuela cope with the onslaught of the coronavirus.

In a letter to IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, Maduro said a $5 billion loan from the IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument "will contribute significantly to strengthening our detection and response systems.

"The RFI is a mechanism by which all member countries can get financial assistance without the need to have a full-fledged economic program in place.

