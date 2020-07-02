UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Decides Not To Expel EU Ambassador: Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Venezuela decides not to expel EU ambassador: statement

Brussels, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Venezuela has reversed its decision to expel the EU's ambassador to Caracas ordered by President Nicolas Maduro, a statement said on Thursday, ending a tit-for-tat diplomatic row.

Maduro on Monday gave the EU's Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa 72 hours to leave the country in response to European sanctions against 11 Venezuelans.

"The Venezuelan government decided to nullify the decision," said the statement from Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

