Venezuela election body rejects referendum bid to oust Maduro

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Venezuela's electoral authority, controlled by ruling party backers, on Thursday dismissed an opposition petition calling for a referendum on ousting the president.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) declared the bid, which had gathered just over 42,000 signatures, "inadmissible." The signatures represented just over one percent of the voter's roll, said CNE member Tania D'Amelio.

Under law, at least 20 percent was needed -- some 4.2 million signatures.

"The CNE declares inadmissible the request for a recall of the president's mandate," said D'Amelio.

The CNE gave the petitioner, the Venezuelan Recall Movement (Mover) opposition grouping, 12 hours on Wednesday to gather signatures, and announced the date only five days in advance.

Mover, which acted without the support of larger opposition parties, said the conditions made the task impossible. It can appeal the outcome to the Supreme Court (TSJ), also in control of Maduro's PSUV party.

The Venezuelan opposition sought to remove Maduro through a similar process in 2016, but were blocked by the CNE and TSJ.