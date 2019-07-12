UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Government, Opposition Agree To Pursue Crisis Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 08:10 AM

Venezuela government, opposition agree to pursue crisis talks

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Venezuela's government and opposition have agreed to set up a platform for ongoing negotiations to resolve the country's simmering political crisis after three days of talks in Barbados, mediator nation Norway said Thursday.

Representatives of President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido met from Monday to Wednesday in the Caribbean island nation for negotiations, which Maduro has hailed as successful.

The Barbados talks were an extension of the first round of negotiations in Oslo in May, which ended with no concrete advances.

"After an intense day of work, we developed six points with the government of Norway and the opposition," Maduro said Thursday in a television and radio interview, though he did not specify what the points were.

Earlier, Norway's Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said in a statement that the two sides had established a negotiation table that will "work in a continuous and efficient manner to reach an agreed-upon solution within the framework of the Constitution.

" "It is foreseen that the parties will carry out consultations in order to advance the negotiations," the statement added.

Venezuelan government negotiator Hector Rodriguez said he anticipated a "complex path," but one that leads to an "agreement of democratic co-existence" where each side recognizes the other.

Guaido representative Stalin Gonzalez said on Twitter that Venezuelans need "answers and results," and said his delegation would "make consultations toward progress and putting an end to the suffering."Crisis-wracked Venezuela has been mired in a political impasse since January when Guaido proclaimed himself acting president, quickly receiving the support of more than 50 countries.

Related Topics

Twitter Norway Oslo Progress Barbados Venezuela January May TV From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed updated on reconstruction project ..

7 hours ago

Ex-US Inspection Chief Says INF Should Be Expanded ..

8 hours ago

8 killed in Upper Kohistan Jeep accident

8 hours ago

Iran's Alleged Attempt to Seize UK Tanker Could Ca ..

8 hours ago

US Condemns Iran's Alleged Harassment of British V ..

8 hours ago

104 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.