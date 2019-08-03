UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Government, Opposition Reiterate Desire To Resolve Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 08:40 AM

Venezuela government, opposition reiterate desire to resolve crisis

Caracas, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Representatives of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido "reiterated their willingness" to resolve the country's political crisis during talks in Barbados, mediator Norway said on Friday.

The delegates arrived on Wednesday for a third round of talks in Barbados in negotiations that originally began in Oslo in May.

Three weeks ago the rival factions agreed to set up a platform for "continuous" negotiations.

A statement from Norway's Foreign Affairs Ministry said the two sides had "reiterated their willingness to advance in the search for an agreed-upon and constitutional solution, focused on the well-being of the Venezuelan people." Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Soreide described it as "positive" news but gave no details.

Crisis-wracked Venezuela has been mired in a political impasse since January when Guaido proclaimed himself acting president, quickly receiving the support of more than 50 countries.

The oil-rich, cash-poor country has been in a deep recession for five years. Shortages of food and medicine are frequent, and public services are progressively failing.

Around a quarter of Venezuela's 30 million people are in need of aid, according to the United Nations, while close to 3.3 million have left the country since the start of 2016.

Guaido and the opposition accused Maduro of having rigged the 2018 poll that saw him re-elected and describe the socialist leader as a "usurper."They want him to stand down so new elections can be held.

Related Topics

United Nations Norway Oslo Barbados Venezuela January May 2016 2018 From Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Zardari, Faryal Talpur, other high officials of PP ..

9 hours ago

Govt to eliminate corruption: Sheikh Rashid

9 hours ago

Punjab Revenue Authority stopped from recovery of ..

9 hours ago

Lahore Waste Management Company chief visits cattl ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan urges US, world powers to persuade India ..

9 hours ago

Burns's maiden Test century frustrates Australia

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.