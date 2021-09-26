UrduPoint.com

Venezuela Govt Delegation Arrives In Mexico For Talks With Opposition

Sun 26th September 2021 | 09:00 AM

Mexico City, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The latest talks between Venezuela's government and opposition in Mexico were set to resume after representatives of President Nicolas Maduro turned up a day late, officials said Saturday.

"We have arrived in lovely, welcoming Mexico to defend the truth and dignity of Venezuela," legislative leader Jorge Rodriguez, head of Maduro's team, said on Twitter.

Maduro tweeted he was awaiting "new agreements and positive results" at the gathering.

There was no immediate word on why their side was a day late or when talks would begin.

Opposition coalition spokesman Gerardo Blyde did not immediately speak for his side.

In the talks, mediated by Norway, Caracas is pushing for Western sanctions relief, while the opposition wants guarantees of fair regional elections in November.

The delegation representing opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is considered Venezuela's president by about 60 countries, said in a statement Friday it was still hopeful for dialogue and that it "reiterates its commitment to advance in this process."In the last round of talks, also held in the Mexican capital earlier this month, the two sides found common ground on the country's pandemic response and vowed to continue looking for ways out of the political crisis.

