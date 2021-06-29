UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Launches Mass Vaccination Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 11:10 AM

Venezuela launches mass vaccination against COVID-19

CARACAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) --:Venezuelan health authorities on Tuesday launched a mass vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Caracas, the capital of the country, using the Abdala vaccine developed in Cuba.

"The arrival in Venezuela of these first doses is the realization of the decision of the Cuban people to collaborate with the peoples of the region in the fight against the pandemic," said Pedro Almendares, the local representative of vaccine-maker BioCubaFarma.

Recently Cuba signed a contract with the Venezuelan Ministry of Health for the purchase of 12 million vaccines, which will gradually be delivered to the South American country by October, said Almendares.

The agreement between the two nations will facilitate the immunization of 4 million Venezuelans, as the Abdala vaccine requires three doses per person.

In the first shipment, "30,000 doses of vaccines arrived that will make it possible to immunize

Related Topics

Caracas Cuba Venezuela October Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 181.45 million

41 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 29, 2021 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed restructures board of directors of ..

9 hours ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa takes notice of f ..

11 hours ago

PTI become most popular political force in AJK: Sa ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.