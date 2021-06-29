Venezuela launches mass vaccination against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CARACAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) --:Venezuelan health authorities on Tuesday launched a mass vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Caracas, the capital of the country, using the Abdala vaccine developed in Cuba.

"The arrival in Venezuela of these first doses is the realization of the decision of the Cuban people to collaborate with the peoples of the region in the fight against the pandemic," said Pedro Almendares, the local representative of vaccine-maker BioCubaFarma.

Recently Cuba signed a contract with the Venezuelan Ministry of Health for the purchase of 12 million vaccines, which will gradually be delivered to the South American country by October, said Almendares.

The agreement between the two nations will facilitate the immunization of 4 million Venezuelans, as the Abdala vaccine requires three doses per person.

In the first shipment, "30,000 doses of vaccines arrived that will make it possible to immunize