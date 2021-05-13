UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Leader Maduro Prepared To Restart Talks With Guaido

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro has indicated he is ready to restart halted talks with the exiled opposition leader, according to state media.

Negotiations between the two rivals have been at a standstill since August 2019, with Juan Guaido currently in exile -- despite being internationally recognised as the nation's leader.

"I am ready to meet with all the opposition to see what comes out of it," Maduro said on public television late Wednesday.

"Now Guaido wants to sit down with me," he said, adding that he would agree to the meeting with the help of the European Union and the Norwegian government.

Norway has taken on the role of mediator between the government and the opposition as Venezuela faces political and economic crisis.

The comments come after Guaido proposed an agreement that would see general elections held in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions.

Maduro, whose 2018 reelection has been deemed fraudulent by the White House, is subject to Western sanctions and has been labeled a dictator over alleged voter fraud and other abuses.

