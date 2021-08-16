UrduPoint.com

Venezuela Meetings 'constructive': Norway Mediators

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:40 AM

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Norway, which is facilitating talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition in Mexico, said Sunday initial meetings toward resolving the country's political and economic crisis had been "constructive." "We confirm that we have held constructive meetings under the facilitation of the Kingdom of Norway on August 14 and 15," the Norwegian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Representatives of the two Venezuelan sides on Friday signed a document agreeing to undertake "a comprehensive dialogue and negotiation process" mediated by Norway and hosted by the Mexican government in Mexico City.

Talks are expected to focus on lifting sanctions and holding elections to try to end a crippling political and economic crisis in the country.

The Norwegian ministry said the parties "discussed the establishment of a mechanism for consultation with political and social actors that is as inclusive as possible."They agreed to reconvene from September 3 to 6.

Previous inter-Venezuelan talks in the Dominican Republic in 2018 and Barbados the following year failed to resolve disputes centered on President Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaido, the opposition leader considered president by about 60 countries.

