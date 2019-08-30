UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Nurses Turn To Side Jobs To Survive Economic Crisis

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:50 AM

Venezuela nurses turn to side jobs to survive economic crisis

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Edgar Fernandez keeps a mariachi suit in a rusty wardrobe at the public hospital in Caracas where he works as a nurse, donning it for performances that augment his meager salary.

Given that he earns just $10 a month, the money from these shows has been his salvation in crisis-wracked Venezuela, where nurses have been forced to reinvent themselves as home entrepreneurs, security guards or builders just to survive.

Being a nurse in Venezuela is an almost impossible job these days: the country has seen an exodus of the profession, leaving those who remain short of colleagues and contending with problems such as major shortages of medical supplies and devastating electricity blackouts.

"A nurse's salary is worth nothing," Fernandez told AFP, saying the money he earns from a 12-hour shift "can't buy anything." When a show clashes with his work shift, he has to pay a colleague to cover for him, meaning that his earnings -- which are not always money -- shrink.

"Sometimes they pay me... with flour, lentils... I prefer this to going home empty handed," said the 40-year-old, who practically lives in the Perez Carreno hospital, sleeping on a dirty mattress since he cannot afford rent.

Decked out in his silver-lined outfit, Fernandez sings in bars and homes, and is even sometimes hired by former patients.

He saved up to record an album, which he peddles to radio stations. His hope is to one day find fame.

Related Topics

Electricity Rent Job Buy Caracas Venezuela Money From

Recent Stories

UAE issues statement on developments in Yemen

7 hours ago

First Emirati astronaut to face final exam tomorro ..

8 hours ago

Osaka cruises into third round at US Open

9 hours ago

US Sanctions Jammal Trust Bank for Providing Finan ..

9 hours ago

Ramesh Kumar asks Opposition to play effective rol ..

9 hours ago

UAE's Etihad Airways Bans MacBook Pros in Checked ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.