UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela President Behind Crimes Against Humanity: UN Probe

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Venezuela president behind crimes against humanity: UN probe

Geneva, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Venezuela's president and top ministers are responsible for probable crimes against humanity including extrajudicial killings and the systematic use of torture, UN investigators said on Wednesday.

In their first report, the team of investigators said they had "reasonable grounds to believe that both the President and the Ministers of People's Power for Interior Relations, Justice and Peace and for Defence, ordered or contributed to the commission of the crimes documented".

Related Topics

United Nations Top

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil products stockpiles extend decline

4 minutes ago

Fakhar Imam for enhancing Pak-Netherlands cooperat ..

46 seconds ago

Fire leaves destruction and uncertainty in Oregon ..

47 seconds ago

River Indus still in low flood: FFC

49 seconds ago

AIOU strengthens regional network for resolving is ..

5 minutes ago

Russia to Give Long-Stay Visas Valid Up to 1 Year ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.