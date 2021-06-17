Venezuela, Qatar strengthen economic ties

CARACAS, Venezuela, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :– Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez held a meeting Wednesday with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the Al Bahr Palace in Qatar.

During the meeting, they expressed the will to strengthen bilateral relations.

They reviewed their current areas of cooperation and also explored new opportunities with the "potential for development and common interests," Rodriguez said.

Venezuela and Qatar currently have agreements in sectors as diverse as oil, sports and air transport.

"We thank His Highness Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for receiving us…We convey to him the greetings of President Nicolas Maduro and all the Venezuelan people.

We continue to promote the relations of brotherhood and cooperation between both nations!" Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.

Rodriguez's visit to Qatar is part of the "diplomacy of peace" that the Maduro government is currently promoting.

"We are convinced that mutual respect and solidarity are the only way Venezuela has to foment its relationships with the peoples of the world," Rodriguez said.